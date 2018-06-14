Markel (MKL) and Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Critical Survey

Markel (NYSE: MKL) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markel and Heritage Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $6.06 billion 2.52 $395.26 million $3.62 303.80 Heritage Insurance $406.62 million 1.09 -$1.11 million $1.53 10.93

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Markel does not pay a dividend. Heritage Insurance pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Markel and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 3 2 0 2.40 Heritage Insurance 0 1 3 0 2.75

Markel currently has a consensus price target of $1,216.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Heritage Insurance has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Heritage Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Markel.

Volatility and Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 4.19% 1.47% 0.44% Heritage Insurance 1.84% 12.00% 2.70%

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Markel on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages. The International Insurance segment provides professional and general liability, marine and energy, and property insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, including crime, contingency, accident and health, specialty, short-term trade credit, and other coverages. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products, including structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety, as well as public entity, aviation, whole account, accident and health coverage, offshore and onshore marine and energy risks, and agriculture. The company also operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; manufacturer of transportation and other industrial equipment; and a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 521,350 personal residential policies and 3,100 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

