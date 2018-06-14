Analyzing Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) and Diana Shipping (DSX)

Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -272.83% -7.11% -4.08% Navios Maritime Acquisition -52.11% -9.11% -2.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Diana Shipping does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diana Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $161.90 million 3.05 -$511.71 million ($0.79) -5.90 Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 0.47 -$78.89 million ($0.12) -5.96

Navios Maritime Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. Navios Maritime Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diana Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 7 1 0 2.13 Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 1 1 0 2.00

Diana Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 127.37%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Diana Shipping on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

