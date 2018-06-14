Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, June 6th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $501.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $67,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,037,000 after purchasing an additional 191,837 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,985,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,024,000 after purchasing an additional 220,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,162,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,527,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

