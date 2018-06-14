Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HQY. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthequity from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Healthequity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $80.18. 617,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 148.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $619,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,578.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Neeleman sold 240,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $16,833,747.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,442 shares of company stock valued at $38,433,864. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.