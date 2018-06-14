HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of HealthWarehouse.com stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. HealthWarehouse.com has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.00.

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

