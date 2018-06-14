Contrasting Petmed Express (PETS) & HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

Petmed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Petmed Express alerts:

97.0% of Petmed Express shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Petmed Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Petmed Express has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -4.26, suggesting that its stock price is 526% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petmed Express and HealthWarehouse.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petmed Express $273.80 million 3.23 $37.28 million $1.82 23.60 HealthWarehouse.com $14.85 million 1.61 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

Petmed Express has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Petmed Express and HealthWarehouse.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petmed Express 1 2 2 0 2.20 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petmed Express currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.70%. Given Petmed Express’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Petmed Express is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Dividends

Petmed Express pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HealthWarehouse.com does not pay a dividend. Petmed Express pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Petmed Express and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petmed Express 13.62% 34.76% 28.63% HealthWarehouse.com -0.60% N/A N/A

Summary

Petmed Express beats HealthWarehouse.com on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies through its Website. It markets its products through Internet; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through 1-800-PetMeds catalogs, brochures, and postcards under various brands. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.