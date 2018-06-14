Heartland Payment Systems (HPY) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Heartland Payment Systems (NYSE:HPY) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heartland Payment Systems earned a news sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 43.4680934660431 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HPY opened at $103.09 on Thursday. Heartland Payment Systems has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

About Heartland Payment Systems

Heartland Payment Systems, Inc is a United States-based company that provides payment processing services to merchants. The Company’s electronic payment processing services facilitate the exchange of information and funds between merchants and cardholders’ financial institutions. Its segments include Payment Processing, which offers card payment processing and related services to its small and medium-sized enterprise merchants and Network Services merchants; Campus Solutions, which offers payment processing, integrated commerce solutions, loan services and open- and closed-loop payment solutions to institutions of higher education; Heartland School Solutions, which offers school nutrition and point of sale solutions and associated payment solutions to K-12 schools; Heartland Payroll Solutions, which provides payroll processing and related tax filing services, and Other, including integrated payments solutions for small ticket merchants, and loyalty and gift card marketing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Payment Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Payment Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.