Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

HLDCY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henderson Land Development from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Henderson Land Development from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

Henderson Land Development traded up $0.13, reaching $5.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 2,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.97. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Hotel Operation, Department Store Operation, Utility and Energy, and Others.

