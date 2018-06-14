Hercules Capital (HTGC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Wedbush raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital traded up $0.04, reaching $12.48, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 864,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,258. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.