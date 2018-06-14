Heritage Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Crystal Clean Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

HCCI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Heritage Crystal Clean from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Heritage Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Heritage Crystal Clean opened at $20.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $452.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. Heritage Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Heritage Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. Heritage Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.30%. research analysts predict that Heritage Crystal Clean will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Lucks sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $76,271.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $116,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Crystal Clean by 221.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Crystal Clean by 30.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,150 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Crystal Clean by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Crystal Clean by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 113,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Crystal Clean by 992.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 102,802 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

