HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $100,883.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00607019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00224432 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00093158 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,754,840 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

