Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, May 19th.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Heron Therapeutics traded up $0.85, hitting $30.65, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,704,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,820. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 239.94% and a negative net margin of 515.27%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 222.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 18,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 192,308 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,008.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,005,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535,285 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,288,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,525,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

