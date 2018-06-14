Hershey Co (HSY) Stake Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,115 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,830,000 after buying an additional 194,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,401,000 after buying an additional 289,472 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 103,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,530,000 after buying an additional 371,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hershey opened at $91.22 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 113.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.29 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

