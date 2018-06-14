Hershey (HSY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Sell”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSY. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Hershey from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.88.

NYSE:HSY opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Hershey has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.04%.

In other Hershey news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

