Arvest Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (HES)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,417 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.07% of Hess worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Hess by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,679,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,666,000 after buying an additional 545,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. KLR Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of Hess opened at $60.49 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.46. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 69.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hess’s payout ratio is -21.69%.

Hess declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

