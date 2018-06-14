Oppenheimer Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise traded up $0.03, reaching $15.82, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,844,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,443. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

In related news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 80,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,249,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,498.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Gomez sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $223,250.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,353,585 shares of company stock valued at $157,526,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $1,942,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 90,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4,348.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 614,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

