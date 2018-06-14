Highland Capital Management LP Purchases 67,767 Shares of RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,767 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of RSP Permian worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in RSP Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RSP Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 367,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $3,059,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RSP Permian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

RSP Permian opened at $41.82 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. RSP Permian Inc has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. RSP Permian had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $276.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that RSP Permian Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

