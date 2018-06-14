Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Diageo (DEO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo (NYSE:DEO) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Diageo by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Natixis cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.67. 3,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,007. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a 52-week low of $117.73 and a 52-week high of $148.75.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

