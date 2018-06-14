Highlander Capital Management LLC Trims Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp traded down $0.15, reaching $20.52, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 113,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.03%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

In related news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,010.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

