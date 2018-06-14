HighPoint Resources (HPR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Media headlines about HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HighPoint Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 48.6437594730784 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HighPoint Resources opened at $6.28 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.15. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPR shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on HighPoint Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HighPoint Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In related news, Director Mark Stephen Berg acquired 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $100,312.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David R. Macosko sold 22,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $151,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, an exploration and production company, focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford Fields of the Denver-Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

