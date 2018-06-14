Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of Highwoods Properties worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.