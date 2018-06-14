Donald James Currie Sells 225,000 Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum (HRH) Stock

Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Director Donald James Currie sold 225,000 shares of Hillcrest Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

Donald James Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 7th, Donald James Currie sold 200,000 shares of Hillcrest Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

HRH remained flat at $C$0.07 during trading on Thursday. Hillcrest Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.09.

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Hartburg project comprising 288 gross acres of developed lands and 762 gross acres of undeveloped lands located in Newton county, East Texas.

