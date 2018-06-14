Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brunswick by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Citigroup upped their price target on Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $68.02. 18,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,788. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

In related news, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $912,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $1,027,735.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,614 shares in the company, valued at $20,748,564.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

