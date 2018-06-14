Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Position Reduced by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,665,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,048,000 after purchasing an additional 317,410 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,272,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,491 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,636,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $505,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ita M. Brennan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.08, for a total value of $917,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,854 shares of company stock worth $23,865,396. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks traded up $0.12, hitting $281.26, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 27,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,600. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $141.78 and a 1-year high of $311.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.11 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 27.19%. equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Vetr cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.08 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

