Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 13,059 Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the period. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 makes up 1.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 216.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,381,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,444 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $177.07 on Thursday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 1 year low of $135.80 and a 1 year high of $177.14.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

