Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Calhoun bought 5,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $154.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.30 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 45.35%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.86.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

