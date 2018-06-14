Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.28.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide traded down $0.51, hitting $84.17, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,772,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,371. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 66,000,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,818,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,118.4% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

