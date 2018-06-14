Head to Head Contrast: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) and Hitachi (HTHIY)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hitachi shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock -3.51% -7.17% -1.94% Hitachi 3.87% 9.91% 4.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Hitachi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $702.50 million 0.45 -$31.26 million ($0.27) -18.89 Hitachi $88.38 billion 0.41 $3.42 billion $7.40 10.06

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hitachi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Hitachi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.16%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than Hitachi.

Risk & Volatility

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not pay a dividend. Hitachi pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hitachi beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. This segment also engages in channel deepening and port infrastructure development; coastal protection projects; re-dredging previously deepened waterways and harbors; and lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil, and other energy companies. The Environmental & Infrastructure segment provides environmental and geotechnical construction services, including the creation, repair, or stabilization of environmental barriers; and remediation services comprising the containment, immobilization, or removal of contamination from an environment. It serves general contractors, corporations, superfund potentially responsible parties, and environmental engineering and construction firms, as well as federal and municipal government agencies. The company operates a fleet of 20 dredges, 16 material transportation barges, 1 drillboat, and various other support vessels. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services worldwide. The company's Information & Telecommunication Systems segment offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services; and servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs. Its Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; and thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems, and transmission and distribution systems. The company's Electronic Systems & Equipment segment offers semiconductor processing equipment, test and measurement equipment, industrial products, medical electronics equipment, and power tools. Its Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining machinery. The company's High Functional Materials & Components segment offers semiconductor and display related materials, circuit boards and materials, automotive parts, energy storage devices, specialty steels, magnetic materials and components, casting components and materials, and wires and cables. Its Automotive Systems segment provides engine management, electric power train, drive control, and car information systems. The company's Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment offers air-conditioning equipment, room air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Its Others segment provides optical disk drives, property management, and others. The company's Financial Services segment offers leasing and loan guarantee services. Hitachi, Ltd. has collaboration with the University of Utah Health and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

