Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lowered by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,851. Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

