HM Payson & Co. Has $3.90 Million Position in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (BSV)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,864. VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $80.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.