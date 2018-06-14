iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,704,000 after purchasing an additional 440,532 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,119,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.92. 40,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,954. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

