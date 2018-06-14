Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,601 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $566,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,102.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $4,176,366.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,592 shares of company stock worth $15,795,344. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier traded down $0.17, reaching $72.88, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,452. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 56.90%.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.