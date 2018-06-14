Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies traded up $0.09, hitting $24.40, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 379,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,489. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.62. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $120.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12,030.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 891,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 883,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,774,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,777,000 after purchasing an additional 374,039 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,140,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 344,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 286,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,421,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 262,726 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

