Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 215 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($3.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 242 ($3.22).

Hollywood Bowl Group traded up GBX 3.03 ($0.04), reaching GBX 226 ($3.01), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,334. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212 ($2.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £13,068 ($17,398.48). Also, insider Laurence Keen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,290 ($3,048.86).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Bowlplex brands in the United Kingdom. As of September, 30, 2017, it operated approximately 57 centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

