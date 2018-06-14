Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Home Depot worth $451,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

NYSE:HD opened at $200.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

