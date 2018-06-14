HOQU (HQX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $442,555.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $442,555.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003624 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00616006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00222871 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00096419 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 300,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,118,386 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

