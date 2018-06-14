Horizon Discovery Group (HZD) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HZD. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.26) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. N+1 Singer decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group from GBX 250 ($3.33) to GBX 230 ($3.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Discovery Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 225.25 ($3.00).

Get Horizon Discovery Group alerts:

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02), hitting GBX 182.75 ($2.43), on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 87,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,981. Horizon Discovery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.91).

In other news, insider Jonathan Milner bought 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £488,400 ($650,246.31).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a life science company, engages in precision gene editing to design, build, and apply cells to advance human health worldwide. Its core capabilities are built around its proprietary transnational genomics platform, a suite of gene editing tools, such as rAAV, ZFN, and CRISPR to alter gene sequence in human or mammalian cell-lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.