Barclays Trad Nts Gsci Tot Ret Idx (GSP) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays Trad Nts Gsci Tot Ret Idx (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 137.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,971 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 5.08% of Barclays Trad Nts Gsci Tot Ret Idx worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Barclays Trad Nts Gsci Tot Ret Idx by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter.

GSP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,611. Barclays Trad Nts Gsci Tot Ret Idx has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Trad Nts Gsci Tot Ret Idx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays Trad Nts Gsci Tot Ret Idx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.