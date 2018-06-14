Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP James M. Splinter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,698,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,333.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $742,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,823.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,999 shares of company stock worth $11,604,803. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3,639.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,198 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $60,964,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,077,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,669,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after buying an additional 726,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $20,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 2,493,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,323. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply