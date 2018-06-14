Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP James M. Splinter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,698,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,333.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $742,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,823.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,999 shares of company stock worth $11,604,803. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3,639.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,198 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $60,964,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,077,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,669,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after buying an additional 726,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $20,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 2,493,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,323. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

