Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Citizens Financial Group worth $53,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,562. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

