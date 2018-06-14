Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $41,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $428.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.65.

NYSE:SHW traded up $5.05 on Thursday, hitting $401.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,688. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $326.68 and a one year high of $435.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

