Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 359.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,682,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,380 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,535,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,197 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 9,072,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 181.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,099,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $689,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,376.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $118,313.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,804. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Shares of NYSE HST traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,913. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.