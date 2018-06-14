Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

HLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey opened at $50.03 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider J Lindsey Alley sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $682,383.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $682,383.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 2,682,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $131,761,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,940,840 shares of company stock valued at $989,723,085,872. 69.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $219,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

