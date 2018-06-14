Hound Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,986,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,227,000. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A comprises 15.7% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.92% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,520,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,278 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 38,076,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,765,000 after purchasing an additional 615,918 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,289,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,857,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,875,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,250,000 after purchasing an additional 444,009 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A opened at $44.04 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $43.93.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

