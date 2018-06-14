HRT Financial LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

HRT Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 186,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,312. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

