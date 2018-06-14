14,600 Shares in Commercial Metals (CMC) Purchased by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 616.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.36 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

