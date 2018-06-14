HRT Financial LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.78 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 184,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,979,668. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

