HRT Financial LLC Invests $365,000 in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.70. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 12-month low of $2,870.00 and a 12-month high of $3,650.00.

