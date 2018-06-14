Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in HSBC (HSBC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.14, reaching $49.16, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 1,598,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,974. The stock has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. HSBC has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

