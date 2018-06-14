Huaneng Power International (HNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th.

Shares of Huaneng Power International traded down $0.29, hitting $28.97, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. Huaneng Power International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

